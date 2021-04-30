Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Aioi Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6102 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6102 yards 70.7 121
RT 72 5692 yards 69.2 117
LT 72 5094 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aioi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 349 145 526 271 426 215 360 304 524 3120 284 316 158 498 371 369 144 481 361 2982 6102
White M: 69.2/117 335 130 505 258 316 180 338 290 482 2834 272 306 146 481 352 359 128 472 342 2858 5692
Red W: 67.1/113 331 120 418 252 257 144 258 282 420 2482 265 301 116 415 321 319 92 447 336 2612 5094
Handicap 9 17 1 15 3 11 7 13 5 18 14 16 2 6 8 12 4 10
Par 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1960

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Banshu Country Club
Kamigori, Hyogo
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukusakitoyo GC: Clubhouse
Fukusakitoyo Golf Club
Fukusaki-cho, Hyogo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shirasagi GC: Clubhouse
Shirasagi Golf Course
Himeji, Hyogo
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Mimasaka/Harima Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Inaba/Mimasaka Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakushu Musashi CC
Sakushu Musashi Country Club - Harima/Inaba Course
Mimasaka, Okayama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Featured Content
hirono-7.jpeg
Articles
Hirono Golf Club remains Japan's greatest course
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me