Aioi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6102 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6102 yards
|70.7
|121
|RT
|72
|5692 yards
|69.2
|117
|LT
|72
|5094 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Aioi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|349
|145
|526
|271
|426
|215
|360
|304
|524
|3120
|284
|316
|158
|498
|371
|369
|144
|481
|361
|2982
|6102
|White M: 69.2/117
|335
|130
|505
|258
|316
|180
|338
|290
|482
|2834
|272
|306
|146
|481
|352
|359
|128
|472
|342
|2858
|5692
|Red W: 67.1/113
|331
|120
|418
|252
|257
|144
|258
|282
|420
|2482
|265
|301
|116
|415
|321
|319
|92
|447
|336
|2612
|5094
|Handicap
|9
|17
|1
|15
|3
|11
|7
|13
|5
|18
|14
|16
|2
|6
|8
|12
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout