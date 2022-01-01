Suonada Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7069 yards
Slope 137
Rating 74.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7069 yards
|74.2
|137
|Back (W)
|72
|7069 yards
|81.1
|144
|Reg
|72
|6560 yards
|71.9
|132
|Reg (W)
|72
|6560 yards
|78.3
|137
|Front (W)
|72
|6131 yards
|75.9
|133
|Front
|72
|6131 yards
|70.1
|127
|Gold
|72
|5748 yards
|68.2
|124
|Gold (W)
|72
|5748 yards
|73.7
|128
|Ladies
|72
|5473 yards
|67.0
|120
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5473 yards
|72.2
|126
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DIners Club, Mastercard, VISA, AMEX
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Locker Rooms
