Suonada Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7069 yards
Slope 137
Rating 74.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7069 yards 74.2 137
Back (W) 72 7069 yards 81.1 144
Reg 72 6560 yards 71.9 132
Reg (W) 72 6560 yards 78.3 137
Front (W) 72 6131 yards 75.9 133
Front 72 6131 yards 70.1 127
Gold 72 5748 yards 68.2 124
Gold (W) 72 5748 yards 73.7 128
Ladies 72 5473 yards 67.0 120
Ladies (W) 72 5473 yards 72.2 126

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DIners Club, Mastercard, VISA, AMEX

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Miyako CC: #17
Miyako Country Club
Miyako, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuyamagosho CC
Katsuyamagosho Country Club
Miyako, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry GC Kokuraminami: #1
Cherry Golf Club Kokuraminami Course
Miyako, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nakatsu CC: #3
Nakatsu Country Club
Nakatsu, Oita
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takaha Royal CC
Takaha Royal Country Club
Oto, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Pheasant CC: #2
Fukuoka Pheasant Country Club
Kawasaki, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kokura CC: #1
Kokura Country Club
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kaho GC: #12
Kaho Golf Club
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Moji GC: #12
Moji Golf Club
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Bamboo: #4
Kitakyushu Country Club - Bamboo/Pine Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Plum: #2
Kitakyushu Country Club - Plum/Bamboo Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nishinihon CC
Nishinihon Country Club
Nogata, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
