Tomioka Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type
Par 72
Length 6924 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6924 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6102 yards
|70.7
|121
|Senior
|72
|5579 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4988 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Tomioka Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|536
|192
|430
|494
|359
|214
|385
|413
|383
|3406
|550
|423
|393
|501
|210
|413
|222
|400
|406
|3518
|6924
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|483
|153
|344
|472
|318
|137
|356
|352
|357
|2972
|508
|357
|361
|471
|135
|367
|181
|366
|384
|3130
|6102
|Senior M: 69.2/117
|454
|111
|307
|418
|283
|131
|330
|331
|330
|2695
|472
|357
|344
|435
|135
|336
|127
|343
|335
|2884
|5579
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|412
|111
|295
|364
|283
|131
|302
|280
|284
|2462
|427
|295
|286
|385
|135
|304
|112
|295
|287
|2526
|4988
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|5
|17
|16
|4
|10
|14
|8
|2
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / JCB / DC / UC / NICOS / SAISON / DINERS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No T-shirts, tank tops, jeans and jerseys. For women's clothing, please refrain from playing in camisole, ultra-miniskirts, and hot pants.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Parking
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout