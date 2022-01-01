Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

Silk Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6736 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6736 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6112 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5569 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5097 yards 67.1 113
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 321 213 369 217 412 496 337 577 417 3359 406 194 595 364 168 345 524 391 390 3377 6736
Regular M: 70.7/121 304 171 341 174 329 486 326 536 352 3019 389 178 529 331 138 328 500 369 331 3093 6112
Front M: 69.2/117 280 149 317 145 311 470 315 480 312 2779 351 127 491 310 100 308 474 319 310 2790 5569
Ladies W: 67.1/113 239 125 264 125 262 460 302 445 300 2522 338 112 475 261 88 274 460 278 289 2575 5097
Handicap 17 3 13 9 1 7 15 11 5 4 10 6 12 18 16 2 8 14
Par 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 72

Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1998)

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Driving Range Yes

Restaurant

Lounge, Showers

FootGolf

Be the first to leave a review

