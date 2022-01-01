Silk Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6736 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6736 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6112 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5569 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5097 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Silk Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|321
|213
|369
|217
|412
|496
|337
|577
|417
|3359
|406
|194
|595
|364
|168
|345
|524
|391
|390
|3377
|6736
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|304
|171
|341
|174
|329
|486
|326
|536
|352
|3019
|389
|178
|529
|331
|138
|328
|500
|369
|331
|3093
|6112
|Front M: 69.2/117
|280
|149
|317
|145
|311
|470
|315
|480
|312
|2779
|351
|127
|491
|310
|100
|308
|474
|319
|310
|2790
|5569
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|239
|125
|264
|125
|262
|460
|302
|445
|300
|2522
|338
|112
|475
|261
|88
|274
|460
|278
|289
|2575
|5097
|Handicap
|17
|3
|13
|9
|1
|7
|15
|11
|5
|4
|10
|6
|12
|18
|16
|2
|8
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1998)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Showers
Available SportsFootGolf
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout