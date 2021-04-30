Myogi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6871 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6871 yards
|72.0
|123
|Blue
|72
|6438 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6056 yards
|Green
|72
|5529 yards
|Red (W)
|72
|4679 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Myogi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|550
|202
|395
|408
|393
|175
|378
|512
|400
|3413
|403
|392
|498
|197
|437
|372
|208
|387
|564
|3458
|6871
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|524
|184
|373
|390
|369
|154
|362
|477
|380
|3213
|372
|370
|479
|177
|416
|356
|165
|366
|524
|3225
|6438
|Ladies W: 66.9/109
|409
|100
|254
|308
|247
|103
|268
|321
|248
|2258
|280
|288
|368
|90
|303
|312
|96
|276
|408
|2421
|4679
|Handicap
|9
|5
|1
|17
|7
|13
|11
|15
|3
|4
|14
|16
|6
|2
|18
|12
|8
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
