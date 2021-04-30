Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Mana Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6837 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6837 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6447 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5678 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mana Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 477 390 157 456 380 200 347 386 502 3295 435 227 442 546 356 370 572 395 199 3542 6837
White M: 70.7/121 452 364 120 426 352 173 330 370 488 3075 414 197 424 532 339 355 554 379 178 3372 6447
Red W: 70.2/119 406 315 102 401 314 131 296 340 454 2759 358 168 312 499 303 322 501 332 124 2919 5678
Handicap 17 5 11 1 9 15 3 7 13 8 18 2 10 16 6 4 12 14
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, Diners, UC, DC, JCB, UFJ, Saison, NICOS

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Fitness

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Golf 5 Country Sunny Field
Golf 5 Country Sunny Field
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Windsor Park GCC
Windsor Park Golf & Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shin Seizansou CC: #10
Shin Seizansou Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukurodanotaki CC - Daigo
Fukurodanotaki Country Club - Daigo Course
Daigo, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Utsunomiya Garden GC
Utsunomiya Garden Golf Club
Takanezawa, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - East Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - South: #4
Kitsuregawa Country Club - South Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ishioka GC - West: #9, #18
Ishioka Golf Club - West Course
Kasama, Ibaraki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitsuregawa CC - East: #4
Kitsuregawa Country Club - East Course
Sakura, Tochigi
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - West Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JGM Kasama GC
JGM Kasama Golf Club - South Course
Sakuragawa, Ibaraki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me