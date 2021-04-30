Mana Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6837 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6837 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6447 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5678 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Mana Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|477
|390
|157
|456
|380
|200
|347
|386
|502
|3295
|435
|227
|442
|546
|356
|370
|572
|395
|199
|3542
|6837
|White M: 70.7/121
|452
|364
|120
|426
|352
|173
|330
|370
|488
|3075
|414
|197
|424
|532
|339
|355
|554
|379
|178
|3372
|6447
|Red W: 70.2/119
|406
|315
|102
|401
|314
|131
|296
|340
|454
|2759
|358
|168
|312
|499
|303
|322
|501
|332
|124
|2919
|5678
|Handicap
|17
|5
|11
|1
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|8
|18
|2
|10
|16
|6
|4
|12
|14
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, AMEX, Diners, UC, DC, JCB, UFJ, Saison, NICOS
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFitness
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout