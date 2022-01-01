Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Golf Club Seven Lakes

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6356 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.0
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6356 yards 70.0 121
Champion (W) 72 6356 yards 71.7 123
Reg 72 5935 yards 68.4 117
Reg (W) 72 5935 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Rocky Lake
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 70.0/121 W: 71.7/123 352 315 513 132 427 150 507 353 388 3137 355 213 486 428 532 391 300 160 354 3219 6356
Regular M: 68.4/117 W: 70.2/119 333 296 483 114 417 131 480 332 368 2954 304 178 468 383 493 387 283 138 347 2981 5935
Handicap 6 8 2 10 12 14 16 18 4 7 11 13 9 1 15 3 5 17
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1989)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Rock Hill CC
Rock Hill Country Club - Rock Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Rock Hill CC - Lake: #7
Rock Hill Country Club - Lake Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Mana GC
Mana Golf Club
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Hitachi no Kenrakuen
Hitachi no Kenrakuen
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Golf 5 Country Sunny Field
Golf5 Country Sunny Field
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Rising GC
Rising Golf Club
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Windsor Park GCC
Windsor Park Golf & Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Shin Seizansou CC: #10
Shin Seizansou Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Adatara CC
Adatara Country Club
Nihonmatsu, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kanto Kokusai CC - South: #3
Kanto Kokusai Country Club - East/South Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Grand Slam CC - West: #5
Grand Slam Country Club - Middle/West Course
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
