Golf Club Seven Lakes
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6356 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6356 yards
|70.0
|121
|Champion (W)
|72
|6356 yards
|71.7
|123
|Reg
|72
|5935 yards
|68.4
|117
|Reg (W)
|72
|5935 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Rocky Lake
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 70.0/121 W: 71.7/123
|352
|315
|513
|132
|427
|150
|507
|353
|388
|3137
|355
|213
|486
|428
|532
|391
|300
|160
|354
|3219
|6356
|Regular M: 68.4/117 W: 70.2/119
|333
|296
|483
|114
|417
|131
|480
|332
|368
|2954
|304
|178
|468
|383
|493
|387
|283
|138
|347
|2981
|5935
|Handicap
|6
|8
|2
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|4
|7
|11
|13
|9
|1
|15
|3
|5
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shunsuke Kato (1989)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi
