Hitachi no Kenrakuen
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3099 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3099 yards
|Regular
|36
|2901 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2553 yards
Scorecard for Azalea Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|539
|359
|133
|340
|344
|188
|532
|403
|481
|3319
|6418
|White M: 70.0/120
|527
|352
|133
|340
|344
|180
|516
|402
|479
|3273
|6384
|Gold M: 69.5/119 W: 71.7/123
|512
|340
|122
|307
|322
|179
|510
|384
|452
|3128
|6029
|Red W: 70.2/119
|500
|334
|122
|307
|322
|171
|494
|383
|450
|3083
|5993
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|13
|7
|11
|17
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UC, DC, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout