Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Hitachi no Kenrakuen

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3099 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 3099 yards
Regular 36 2901 yards
Ladies 36 2553 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Azalea Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 539 359 133 340 344 188 532 403 481 3319 6418
White M: 70.0/120 527 352 133 340 344 180 516 402 479 3273 6384
Gold M: 69.5/119 W: 71.7/123 512 340 122 307 322 179 510 384 452 3128 6029
Red W: 70.2/119 500 334 122 307 322 171 494 383 450 3083 5993
Handicap 3 9 15 1 13 7 11 17 5
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UC, DC, Diners, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Mana GC
Mana Golf Club
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Sunny Field
Golf5 Country Sunny Field
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Rising GC
Rising Golf Club
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Windsor Park GCC
Windsor Park Golf & Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Adatara CC
Adatara Country Club
Nihonmatsu, Fukushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanto Kokusai CC - South: #3
Kanto Kokusai Country Club - East/South Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanto Kokusai CC - East: #3
Kanto Kokusai Country Club - West/East Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanto Kokusai CC - West: #9 & clubhouse
Kanto Kokusai Country Club - South/West Course
Motegi, Tochigi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shin Seizansou CC: #10
Shin Seizansou Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bato GC
Bato Golf Club
Nakagawa, Tochigi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA: Clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Mashiko PGA Course
Mashiko, Tochigi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me