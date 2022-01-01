Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Kabaya Golf Club - Sakura/Kaede Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7274 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7274 yards
Reg 72 6803 yards
Ladies 72 5689 yards
Scorecard for Sakura - Kaede
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 464 455 198 422 554 220 617 387 394 3711 411 588 400 168 557 412 180 384 463 3563 7274
Regular M: 73.1/123 447 362 167 400 529 188 594 371 367 3425 400 533 375 143 543 397 175 365 447 3378 6803
Ladies W: 70.2/119 360 276 145 302 501 143 488 298 346 2859 378 413 323 131 434 238 147 358 408 2830 5689
Handicap 1 3 5 11 9 13 15 17 7 6 10 8 12 4 2 14 16 18
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Orico, Saison, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

