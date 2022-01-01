Kabaya Golf Club - Kaede/Ume Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6975 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6975 yards
|Reg
|72
|6609 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5463 yards
Scorecard for Kaede - Ume
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|411
|588
|400
|168
|557
|412
|180
|384
|463
|3563
|542
|325
|395
|427
|440
|167
|535
|173
|408
|3412
|6975
|Regular M: 72.7/122
|400
|533
|375
|143
|543
|397
|175
|365
|447
|3378
|523
|311
|383
|394
|425
|144
|500
|155
|396
|3231
|6609
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|378
|413
|323
|131
|434
|238
|147
|358
|408
|2830
|456
|225
|305
|289
|289
|140
|440
|130
|359
|2633
|5463
|Handicap
|6
|10
|8
|12
|4
|2
|14
|16
|18
|11
|13
|1
|15
|3
|7
|5
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Orico, Saison, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
