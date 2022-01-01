Kabaya Golf Club - Ume/Sakura Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7123 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7123 yards
|Reg
|72
|6656 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5492 yards
Scorecard for Ume - Sakura
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|542
|325
|395
|427
|440
|167
|535
|173
|408
|3412
|464
|455
|198
|422
|554
|220
|617
|387
|394
|3711
|7123
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|523
|311
|383
|394
|425
|144
|500
|155
|396
|3231
|447
|362
|167
|400
|529
|188
|594
|371
|367
|3425
|6656
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|456
|225
|305
|289
|289
|140
|440
|130
|359
|2633
|360
|276
|145
|302
|501
|143
|488
|298
|346
|2859
|5492
|Handicap
|8
|6
|10
|2
|12
|14
|16
|18
|4
|1
|3
|5
|11
|9
|13
|15
|17
|7
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Orico, Saison, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout