Naka Country Club - Middle/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6548 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6548 yards
|70.2
|Front
|72
|6116 yards
|68.7
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|550
|397
|563
|305
|385
|318
|142
|383
|190
|3233
|488
|385
|342
|315
|410
|208
|465
|125
|595
|3333
|6566
|Front M: 70.7/121
|533
|360
|514
|287
|360
|303
|136
|367
|175
|3035
|476
|370
|320
|306
|404
|176
|366
|120
|543
|3081
|6116
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|443
|318
|475
|262
|322
|272
|110
|387
|142
|2731
|401
|332
|269
|253
|351
|168
|273
|95
|497
|2639
|5370
|Handicap
|4
|10
|12
|8
|2
|6
|14
|16
|18
|5
|11
|7
|13
|1
|15
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
