Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Naka Country Club - Middle/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6548 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 70.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6548 yards 70.2
Front 72 6116 yards 68.7
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Naka/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 550 397 563 305 385 318 142 383 190 3233 488 385 342 315 410 208 465 125 595 3333 6566
Front M: 70.7/121 533 360 514 287 360 303 136 367 175 3035 476 370 320 306 404 176 366 120 543 3081 6116
Ladies W: 67.1/113 443 318 475 262 322 272 110 387 142 2731 401 332 269 253 351 168 273 95 497 2639 5370
Handicap 4 10 12 8 2 6 14 16 18 5 11 7 13 1 15 3 9 17
Par 5 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 36 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UFJ, UC, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Naka CC
Naka Country Club - East/West Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Naka CC: Clubhouse & putting green
Naka Country Club - East/Middle Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kanasago CC
Kanasago Country Club
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mito Green CC Yamagata: Clubhouse
Mito Green Country Club Yamagata Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mana GC
Mana Golf Club
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf 5 Country Sunny Field
Golf5 Country Sunny Field
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Spa & Golf Resort Kuji
Hitachiota, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragaoka CC
Katsuragaoka Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kabaya GC - Sakura: #5
Kabaya Golf Club - Ume/Sakura Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mito Lakes CC
Mito Lakes Country Club
Shirosato, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC Seven Lakes: #5
Golf Club Seven Lakes
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rock Hill CC
Rock Hill Country Club - Rock Course
Hitachiomiya, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me