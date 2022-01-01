Mito Green Country Club Yamagata Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6955 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6955 yards
|Blue
|72
|6605 yards
|White
|72
|6254 yards
|Red
|72
|5046 yards
Scorecard for Mito Green Country Club Yamagata Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|515
|390
|170
|550
|371
|398
|418
|211
|344
|3367
|580
|328
|169
|422
|396
|653
|192
|383
|465
|3588
|6955
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|502
|375
|165
|516
|367
|393
|405
|185
|337
|3245
|565
|320
|164
|388
|386
|559
|176
|373
|429
|3360
|6605
|White M: 69.2/117
|492
|358
|143
|511
|352
|373
|396
|170
|316
|3111
|520
|298
|146
|370
|372
|534
|157
|353
|393
|3143
|6254
|Red W: 67.1/113
|438
|305
|105
|442
|303
|310
|325
|140
|215
|2583
|372
|232
|138
|265
|295
|375
|130
|286
|370
|2463
|5046
|Handicap
|12
|4
|16
|10
|18
|6
|2
|8
|14
|3
|17
|15
|7
|11
|1
|9
|13
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, DC, UC, Amex, VISA, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
