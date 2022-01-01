Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6955 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6955 yards
Blue 72 6605 yards
White 72 6254 yards
Red 72 5046 yards
Scorecard for Mito Green Country Club Yamagata Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 515 390 170 550 371 398 418 211 344 3367 580 328 169 422 396 653 192 383 465 3588 6955
Blue M: 70.7/121 502 375 165 516 367 393 405 185 337 3245 565 320 164 388 386 559 176 373 429 3360 6605
White M: 69.2/117 492 358 143 511 352 373 396 170 316 3111 520 298 146 370 372 534 157 353 393 3143 6254
Red W: 67.1/113 438 305 105 442 303 310 325 140 215 2583 372 232 138 265 295 375 130 286 370 2463 5046
Handicap 12 4 16 10 18 6 2 8 14 3 17 15 7 11 1 9 13 5
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, DC, UC, Amex, VISA, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

