Athletic Garden Golf Club

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6902 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6902 yards 72.7 123
Blue 72 6498 yards 70.8 119
White 72 6215 yards 69.6 115
Gold 72 5703 yards 68.4 111
Red (W) 72 5386 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.7/123 408 201 553 384 375 560 425 184 376 3466 406 386 412 187 361 536 204 389 555 3436 6902
Blue M: 70.8/119 379 182 530 361 343 532 393 145 360 3225 390 369 400 172 344 519 182 359 538 3273 6498
White M: 69.6/115 368 152 516 341 328 505 378 135 344 3067 380 357 391 160 333 499 170 347 511 3148 6215
Gold M: 68.4/111 333 124 451 317 328 484 360 135 321 2853 356 332 323 120 320 471 140 313 475 2850 5703
Red W: 67.1/113 333 124 451 291 283 446 315 115 295 2653 330 332 323 120 292 471 140 250 475 2733 5386
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 5 17 11 10 16 4 14 8 2 12 18 6
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1990)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / AMEX / UC / DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

