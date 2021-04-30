Athletic Garden Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6902 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6902 yards
|72.7
|123
|Blue
|72
|6498 yards
|70.8
|119
|White
|72
|6215 yards
|69.6
|115
|Gold
|72
|5703 yards
|68.4
|111
|Red (W)
|72
|5386 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Athletic Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.7/123
|408
|201
|553
|384
|375
|560
|425
|184
|376
|3466
|406
|386
|412
|187
|361
|536
|204
|389
|555
|3436
|6902
|Blue M: 70.8/119
|379
|182
|530
|361
|343
|532
|393
|145
|360
|3225
|390
|369
|400
|172
|344
|519
|182
|359
|538
|3273
|6498
|White M: 69.6/115
|368
|152
|516
|341
|328
|505
|378
|135
|344
|3067
|380
|357
|391
|160
|333
|499
|170
|347
|511
|3148
|6215
|Gold M: 68.4/111
|333
|124
|451
|317
|328
|484
|360
|135
|321
|2853
|356
|332
|323
|120
|320
|471
|140
|313
|475
|2850
|5703
|Red W: 67.1/113
|333
|124
|451
|291
|283
|446
|315
|115
|295
|2653
|330
|332
|323
|120
|292
|471
|140
|250
|475
|2733
|5386
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|14
|8
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1990)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / AMEX / UC / DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout