Koganei Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6760 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6760 yards
|72.2
|123
|Back/B
|72
|6460 yards
|70.7
|Regular/A
|72
|6430 yards
|70.6
|121
|Regular/B
|72
|6144 yards
|69.4
|Gold/A
|72
|6101 yards
|69.2
|119
|Gold/A (W)
|72
|6101 yards
|71.7
|123
|Gold/B
|72
|5821 yards
|68.2
Scorecard for Koganei Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.2/123
|521
|407
|185
|361
|502
|379
|145
|379
|429
|3308
|382
|465
|191
|408
|363
|505
|387
|221
|530
|3452
|6760
|Regular M: 70.6/121
|500
|385
|158
|342
|486
|359
|131
|356
|419
|3136
|372
|448
|168
|397
|350
|486
|376
|203
|494
|3294
|6430
|Gold M: 69.2/119 W: 71.7/123
|491
|379
|144
|335
|482
|331
|127
|347
|416
|3052
|353
|415
|117
|375
|342
|482
|346
|127
|492
|3049
|6101
|Handicap
|13
|3
|7
|9
|1
|15
|17
|11
|5
|10
|4
|14
|2
|18
|8
|6
|12
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1937
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Diners, Master
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageFood & Beverage
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Saitama, Saitama
Semi-Private
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout