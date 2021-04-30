Setouchi Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6801 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6801 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6253 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5186 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Setouchi Golf Resort
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|400
|174
|514
|402
|441
|355
|208
|532
|385
|3411
|421
|366
|354
|163
|550
|205
|365
|538
|428
|3390
|6801
|White M: 70.7/121
|369
|139
|484
|365
|406
|325
|172
|500
|365
|3125
|385
|338
|328
|143
|510
|184
|341
|504
|395
|3128
|6253
|Red W: 67.1/113
|304
|95
|423
|293
|323
|269
|122
|395
|319
|2543
|331
|293
|282
|110
|445
|129
|283
|439
|331
|2643
|5186
|Handicap
|11
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|9
|16
|18
|14
|12
|8
|6
|2
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
