Setouchi Golf Resort

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6801 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6801 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6253 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5186 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Setouchi Golf Resort
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 400 174 514 402 441 355 208 532 385 3411 421 366 354 163 550 205 365 538 428 3390 6801
White M: 70.7/121 369 139 484 365 406 325 172 500 365 3125 385 338 328 143 510 184 341 504 395 3128 6253
Red W: 67.1/113 304 95 423 293 323 269 122 395 319 2543 331 293 282 110 445 129 283 439 331 2643 5186
Handicap 11 15 3 7 1 13 17 5 9 16 18 14 12 8 6 2 10 4
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

