Hongo Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6837 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6837 yards
|Blue
|72
|6437 yards
|White
|72
|6049 yards
|Red
|72
|4814 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
