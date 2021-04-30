Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Hongo Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6837 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6837 yards
Blue 72 6437 yards
White 72 6049 yards
Red 72 4814 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
AKI CC
AKI Country Club
Higashihiroshima, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Setouchi Golf Resort
Setouchi Golf Resort
Takehara, Hiroshima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima CC - Saijo: #15
Hiroshima Country Club - Saijo Course
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hiroshima CC - Hachihonmatsu: #5
Hiroshima Country Club - Hachihonmatsu Course
Higashihiroshima, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review

