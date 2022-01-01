Mihara Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6557 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6557 yards
|Reg
|72
|6081 yards
Scorecard for Mihara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|528
|364
|226
|395
|353
|364
|353
|180
|614
|3377
|356
|460
|188
|446
|542
|144
|359
|344
|341
|3180
|6557
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|508
|338
|182
|360
|327
|337
|339
|153
|555
|3099
|340
|441
|177
|389
|527
|129
|330
|320
|329
|2982
|6081
|Handicap
|13
|7
|9
|3
|15
|17
|5
|11
|1
|6
|14
|12
|2
|4
|18
|10
|8
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout