AKI Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6965 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6965 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6965 yards
|74.1
|125
|Front
|72
|6161 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|6161 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Hiroshima
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|426
|419
|177
|438
|378
|532
|190
|444
|566
|3570
|529
|404
|397
|392
|200
|524
|141
|419
|389
|3395
|6965
|Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|395
|359
|156
|395
|328
|487
|152
|299
|521
|3092
|458
|378
|336
|380
|157
|501
|125
|381
|353
|3069
|6161
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|8
|12
|18
|6
|14
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
