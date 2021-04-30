Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

AKI Country Club

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 6965 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6965 yards 73.1 123
Back (W) 72 6965 yards 74.1 125
Front 72 6161 yards 70.7 121
Front (W) 72 6161 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hiroshima
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 426 419 177 438 378 532 190 444 566 3570 529 404 397 392 200 524 141 419 389 3395 6965
Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 395 359 156 395 328 487 152 299 521 3092 458 378 336 380 157 501 125 381 353 3069 6161
Handicap 3 9 15 7 1 13 5 17 11 10 4 8 12 18 6 14 2 16
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 5 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

