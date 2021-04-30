Takehara Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6717 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6717 yards
|72.1
|123
|White
|72
|6300 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5205 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Takehara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|558
|337
|150
|425
|391
|146
|535
|349
|447
|3338
|399
|361
|187
|455
|410
|545
|189
|475
|358
|3379
|6717
|White M: 70.7/121
|533
|325
|145
|380
|367
|125
|475
|332
|418
|3100
|384
|353
|147
|441
|387
|521
|170
|455
|342
|3200
|6300
|Red W: 67.1/113
|416
|310
|129
|266
|308
|113
|387
|304
|377
|2610
|289
|346
|118
|307
|324
|438
|88
|397
|288
|2595
|5205
|Handicap
|5
|13
|17
|1
|9
|15
|7
|11
|3
|4
|14
|18
|2
|6
|8
|16
|12
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes only
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout