Hanayu No Mori Short Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 54
Length 1631 yards
Slope 109
Rating 53.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White (18-hole)
|54
|1631 yards
|53.1
|109
|White (18-hole) (W)
|54
|1631 yards
|54.0
|110
Scorecard for Hanayu No Mori
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 53.1/109 W: 54.0/110
|117
|83
|75
|85
|46
|72
|146
|90
|88
|802
|1631
|Handicap
|6
|12
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
