Hanayu No Mori Short Course

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 54
Length 1631 yards
Slope 109
Rating 53.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White (18-hole) 54 1631 yards 53.1 109
White (18-hole) (W) 54 1631 yards 54.0 110
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hanayu No Mori
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 53.1/109 W: 54.0/110 117 83 75 85 46 72 146 90 88 802 1631
Handicap 6 12 4 16 10 2 8 14 18
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

