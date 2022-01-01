Misato Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7008 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Scorecard for Misato Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Full M: 74.9/131
|453
|531
|190
|377
|435
|391
|523
|201
|455
|3556
|526
|432
|155
|560
|378
|381
|390
|189
|441
|3452
|7008
|Back M: 70.7/121
|405
|482
|154
|357
|407
|356
|510
|172
|430
|3273
|486
|380
|137
|505
|343
|350
|352
|156
|411
|3120
|6393
|Front M: 69.2/117
|381
|468
|130
|335
|360
|318
|488
|121
|375
|2976
|447
|347
|120
|475
|332
|321
|326
|118
|370
|2856
|5832
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|312
|443
|114
|257
|317
|303
|462
|100
|335
|2643
|427
|334
|99
|426
|321
|271
|246
|90
|322
|2536
|5179
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|16
|4
|10
|8
|14
|2
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, NICOS, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
