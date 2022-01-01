Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Misato Golf Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7008 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full 72 7008 yards
Back 72 6393 yards
Front 72 5832 yards
Front 72 5832 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Misato Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Full M: 74.9/131 453 531 190 377 435 391 523 201 455 3556 526 432 155 560 378 381 390 189 441 3452 7008
Back M: 70.7/121 405 482 154 357 407 356 510 172 430 3273 486 380 137 505 343 350 352 156 411 3120 6393
Front M: 69.2/117 381 468 130 335 360 318 488 121 375 2976 447 347 120 475 332 321 326 118 370 2856 5832
Ladies W: 67.1/113 312 443 114 257 317 303 462 100 335 2643 427 334 99 426 321 271 246 90 322 2536 5179
Handicap 3 15 9 13 1 7 17 11 5 16 4 10 8 14 2 12 18 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1981
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, NICOS, DC

Restaurant

Lounge

