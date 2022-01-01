Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Heisei Club Hachigataijo Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6629 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
A 72 6629 yards 73.1 123
A (W) 72 6629 yards 74.1 125
B 72 6242 yards 70.7 121
B (W) 72 6242 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Heisei Club Hachigataijo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 407 647 142 380 315 485 138 397 358 3269 374 552 223 417 162 341 377 541 373 3360 6629
Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 373 635 142 350 307 472 131 395 337 3142 314 540 202 372 155 302 368 503 344 3100 6242
Handicap 12 8 16 2 4 6 18 10 14 7 1 11 3 17 15 5 13 9
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

