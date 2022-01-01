Heisei Club Hachigataijo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6629 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|A
|72
|6629 yards
|73.1
|123
|A (W)
|72
|6629 yards
|74.1
|125
|B
|72
|6242 yards
|70.7
|121
|B (W)
|72
|6242 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Heisei Club Hachigataijo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|407
|647
|142
|380
|315
|485
|138
|397
|358
|3269
|374
|552
|223
|417
|162
|341
|377
|541
|373
|3360
|6629
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|373
|635
|142
|350
|307
|472
|131
|395
|337
|3142
|314
|540
|202
|372
|155
|302
|368
|503
|344
|3100
|6242
|Handicap
|12
|8
|16
|2
|4
|6
|18
|10
|14
|7
|1
|11
|3
|17
|15
|5
|13
|9
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
