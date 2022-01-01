Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Misato Royal Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7002 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 7002 yards 72.2
Back 72 6433 yards 69.9
Regular 72 5793 yards
Ladies 72 5171 yards
Scorecard for Misato Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 434 585 397 182 363 405 435 208 542 3551 372 363 407 232 415 516 351 170 592 3418 6969
Regular M: 70.7/121 400 548 364 171 333 385 420 167 520 3308 316 341 381 207 392 472 315 140 577 3141 6449
Front M: 69.2/117 363 523 317 150 314 366 402 142 496 3073 306 317 351 188 339 434 286 100 560 2881 5954
Ladies W: 67.1/113 318 497 267 150 278 340 379 110 442 2781 297 300 334 105 305 410 255 100 526 2632 5413
Handicap 7 11 1 13 17 5 3 15 9 10 16 4 8 2 14 18 12 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

