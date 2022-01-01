Misato Royal Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7002 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|7002 yards
|72.2
|Back
|72
|6433 yards
|69.9
|Regular
|72
|5793 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5171 yards
Scorecard for Misato Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|434
|585
|397
|182
|363
|405
|435
|208
|542
|3551
|372
|363
|407
|232
|415
|516
|351
|170
|592
|3418
|6969
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|400
|548
|364
|171
|333
|385
|420
|167
|520
|3308
|316
|341
|381
|207
|392
|472
|315
|140
|577
|3141
|6449
|Front M: 69.2/117
|363
|523
|317
|150
|314
|366
|402
|142
|496
|3073
|306
|317
|351
|188
|339
|434
|286
|100
|560
|2881
|5954
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|318
|497
|267
|150
|278
|340
|379
|110
|442
|2781
|297
|300
|334
|105
|305
|410
|255
|100
|526
|2632
|5413
|Handicap
|7
|11
|1
|13
|17
|5
|3
|15
|9
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
