Nijo Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6615 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6615 yards 71.3 123
White 72 6163 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5532 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nijo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 370 600 160 392 338 163 513 314 350 3200 371 226 547 459 512 381 207 358 354 3415 6615
White M: 70.7/121 337 552 148 376 303 152 496 297 333 2994 360 155 525 448 491 360 150 343 337 3169 6163
Red W: 70.2/119 316 477 137 233 292 133 437 297 313 2635 346 138 405 430 459 338 140 323 318 2897 5532
Handicap 12 4 18 2 8 14 16 10 6 17 9 3 1 11 5 13 7 15
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

