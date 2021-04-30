Nijo Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 6615 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6615 yards
|71.3
|123
|White
|72
|6163 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5532 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Nijo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|370
|600
|160
|392
|338
|163
|513
|314
|350
|3200
|371
|226
|547
|459
|512
|381
|207
|358
|354
|3415
|6615
|White M: 70.7/121
|337
|552
|148
|376
|303
|152
|496
|297
|333
|2994
|360
|155
|525
|448
|491
|360
|150
|343
|337
|3169
|6163
|Red W: 70.2/119
|316
|477
|137
|233
|292
|133
|437
|297
|313
|2635
|346
|138
|405
|430
|459
|338
|140
|323
|318
|2897
|5532
|Handicap
|12
|4
|18
|2
|8
|14
|16
|10
|6
|17
|9
|3
|1
|11
|5
|13
|7
|15
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
