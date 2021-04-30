Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Yokawa Royal Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Hill
Par 72
Length 6622 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6622 yards
Regular 72 6198 yards
Front 72 5795 yards
Women 72 5112 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yokawa Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 400 487 147 366 330 413 480 210 365 3198 463 362 508 207 475 415 397 158 434 3419 6617
Regular M: 70.7/121 345 479 138 356 322 401 473 190 351 3055 399 352 478 161 456 394 360 123 385 3108 6163
Front M: 69.2/117 336 473 130 347 303 307 459 178 318 2851 395 337 473 143 422 351 339 118 361 2939 5790
Ladies W: 67.1/113 284 348 110 303 282 301 281 153 302 2364 369 319 436 113 413 322 308 111 357 2748 5112
Handicap 9 3 15 7 13 1 5 17 11 4 16 10 14 2 8 12 18 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2006
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Lockers

Be the first to leave a review

