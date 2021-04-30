Yokawa Royal Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Hill
Par 72
Length 6622 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6622 yards
|Regular
|72
|6198 yards
|Front
|72
|5795 yards
|Women
|72
|5112 yards
Scorecard for Yokawa Royal Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|400
|487
|147
|366
|330
|413
|480
|210
|365
|3198
|463
|362
|508
|207
|475
|415
|397
|158
|434
|3419
|6617
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|345
|479
|138
|356
|322
|401
|473
|190
|351
|3055
|399
|352
|478
|161
|456
|394
|360
|123
|385
|3108
|6163
|Front M: 69.2/117
|336
|473
|130
|347
|303
|307
|459
|178
|318
|2851
|395
|337
|473
|143
|422
|351
|339
|118
|361
|2939
|5790
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|284
|348
|110
|303
|282
|301
|281
|153
|302
|2364
|369
|319
|436
|113
|413
|322
|308
|111
|357
|2748
|5112
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|14
|2
|8
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLockers
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout