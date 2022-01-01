Tsukisappu Golf Club in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan | GolfPass
Tsukisappu Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7005 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7005 yards 74.9 131
RT 72 6595 yards 73.1 123
FT 72 5822 yards 69.2 117
FT (W) 72 5822 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tsukisappu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 440 550 390 435 200 420 510 185 380 3510 400 455 355 180 550 385 215 450 505 3495 7005
Regular M: 73.1/123 410 525 375 420 185 395 485 160 355 3310 375 430 340 160 525 355 185 425 490 3285 6595
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 353 439 358 362 162 350 419 142 335 2920 348 356 319 144 429 330 142 357 477 2902 5822
Handicap 7 9 13 1 11 3 5 17 15 8 4 18 12 2 16 14 6 10
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Mid-April - mid-November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 5,500 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners Club, UC, DC, Nicos, UFJ, TS3
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

