Tsukisappu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7005 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7005 yards
|74.9
|131
|RT
|72
|6595 yards
|73.1
|123
|FT
|72
|5822 yards
|69.2
|117
|FT (W)
|72
|5822 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Tsukisappu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|440
|550
|390
|435
|200
|420
|510
|185
|380
|3510
|400
|455
|355
|180
|550
|385
|215
|450
|505
|3495
|7005
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|410
|525
|375
|420
|185
|395
|485
|160
|355
|3310
|375
|430
|340
|160
|525
|355
|185
|425
|490
|3285
|6595
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|353
|439
|358
|362
|162
|350
|419
|142
|335
|2920
|348
|356
|319
|144
|429
|330
|142
|357
|477
|2902
|5822
|Handicap
|7
|9
|13
|1
|11
|3
|5
|17
|15
|8
|4
|18
|12
|2
|16
|14
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Mid-April - mid-November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 5,500 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners Club, UC, DC, Nicos, UFJ, TS3
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout