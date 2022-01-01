Takino Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6792 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|72
|6792 yards
|72.0
|Regular/Blue
|72
|6304 yards
|69.9
|Regular/Blue (W)
|72
|6304 yards
|76.1
|Forward/White
|72
|5970 yards
|68.4
|Forward/White (W)
|72
|5970 yards
|74.3
|Front1/Green (W)
|72
|5724 yards
|72.8
|Front2
|72
|4694 yards
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|373
|352
|495
|210
|398
|369
|165
|518
|432
|3312
|388
|420
|160
|527
|409
|151
|408
|517
|412
|3392
|6704
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|354
|345
|475
|198
|373
|353
|127
|496
|410
|3131
|362
|393
|131
|510
|365
|138
|364
|498
|391
|3152
|6283
|Red W: 70.2/119
|324
|320
|403
|183
|302
|303
|116
|460
|382
|2793
|327
|359
|98
|431
|337
|129
|341
|479
|361
|2862
|5655
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|15
|1
|7
|9
|3
|17
|4
|2
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi
Reviews
Course Layout