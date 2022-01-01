Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Takino Country Club - West/Center Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6939 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 72 6939 yards 73.1
Regular/Blue 72 6434 yards 70.8
Regular/Blue (W) 72 6434 yards 77.2
Forward/White 72 6011 yards 68.8
Forward/White (W) 72 6011 yards 74.9
Front1/Green (W) 72 5716 yards 73.2
Front2 72 4661 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 388 420 160 527 409 151 408 517 412 3392 537 192 381 351 607 410 421 213 429 3541 6933
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 362 393 131 510 365 138 364 498 391 3152 519 165 358 316 592 360 398 193 379 3280 6432
Red W: 70.2/119 327 359 98 431 337 129 341 479 361 2862 410 157 330 298 502 334 310 164 347 2852 5714
Handicap 4 2 8 10 12 14 16 6 18 11 13 15 17 1 7 3 9 5
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi

