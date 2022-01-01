Takino Country Club - West/Center Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6939 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|72
|6939 yards
|73.1
|Regular/Blue
|72
|6434 yards
|70.8
|Regular/Blue (W)
|72
|6434 yards
|77.2
|Forward/White
|72
|6011 yards
|68.8
|Forward/White (W)
|72
|6011 yards
|74.9
|Front1/Green (W)
|72
|5716 yards
|73.2
|Front2
|72
|4661 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|388
|420
|160
|527
|409
|151
|408
|517
|412
|3392
|537
|192
|381
|351
|607
|410
|421
|213
|429
|3541
|6933
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|362
|393
|131
|510
|365
|138
|364
|498
|391
|3152
|519
|165
|358
|316
|592
|360
|398
|193
|379
|3280
|6432
|Red W: 70.2/119
|327
|359
|98
|431
|337
|129
|341
|479
|361
|2862
|410
|157
|330
|298
|502
|334
|310
|164
|347
|2852
|5714
|Handicap
|4
|2
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|6
|18
|11
|13
|15
|17
|1
|7
|3
|9
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi
Course Layout