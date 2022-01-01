Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Makomanai Country Club - Soranuma Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7065 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 72 7065 yards 74.0 131
Back/Black (W) 72 7065 yards 81.0 142
Regular/Blue 72 6565 yards 71.7 125
Regular/Blue (W) 72 6565 yards 78.2 136
Forward/White 72 6067 yards 69.5 121
Forward/White (W) 72 6067 yards 75.4 131
Front1/Green 72 5741 yards 68.0 117
Front1/Green (W) 72 5741 yards 73.6 127
Scorecard for Aranuma
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 410 443 510 378 193 535 440 155 363 3427 378 498 540 382 175 424 372 228 450 3447 6874
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 385 415 493 350 177 507 409 143 347 3226 365 484 510 353 164 402 351 197 431 3257 6483
Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.0/121 377 343 480 337 159 496 376 138 336 3042 361 471 502 349 159 329 340 187 330 3028 6070
Red W: 70.2/119 370 338 470 330 137 491 369 134 329 2968 356 411 476 342 155 324 267 147 325 2803 5771
Handicap 9 7 5 13 3 11 1 17 15 8 14 2 18 12 4 16 10 6
Par 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

