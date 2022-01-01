Makomanai Country Club - Soranuma Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7065 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|72
|7065 yards
|74.0
|131
|Back/Black (W)
|72
|7065 yards
|81.0
|142
|Regular/Blue
|72
|6565 yards
|71.7
|125
|Regular/Blue (W)
|72
|6565 yards
|78.2
|136
|Forward/White
|72
|6067 yards
|69.5
|121
|Forward/White (W)
|72
|6067 yards
|75.4
|131
|Front1/Green
|72
|5741 yards
|68.0
|117
|Front1/Green (W)
|72
|5741 yards
|73.6
|127
Scorecard for Aranuma
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|410
|443
|510
|378
|193
|535
|440
|155
|363
|3427
|378
|498
|540
|382
|175
|424
|372
|228
|450
|3447
|6874
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|385
|415
|493
|350
|177
|507
|409
|143
|347
|3226
|365
|484
|510
|353
|164
|402
|351
|197
|431
|3257
|6483
|Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.0/121
|377
|343
|480
|337
|159
|496
|376
|138
|336
|3042
|361
|471
|502
|349
|159
|329
|340
|187
|330
|3028
|6070
|Red W: 70.2/119
|370
|338
|470
|330
|137
|491
|369
|134
|329
|2968
|356
|411
|476
|342
|155
|324
|267
|147
|325
|2803
|5771
|Handicap
|9
|7
|5
|13
|3
|11
|1
|17
|15
|8
|14
|2
|18
|12
|4
|16
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout