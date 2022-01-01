Takino Country Club - East/Center Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6939 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|72
|6939 yards
|72.9
|Regular/Blue
|72
|6434 yards
|70.7
|Regular/Blue (W)
|72
|6434 yards
|77.3
|Forward/White
|72
|6011 yards
|68.8
|Forward/White (W)
|72
|6011 yards
|75.0
|Front1/Green (W)
|72
|5716 yards
|73.2
|Front2
|72
|4661 yards
Scorecard for Higashi - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|373
|352
|495
|210
|398
|369
|165
|518
|432
|3312
|537
|192
|381
|351
|607
|410
|421
|213
|429
|3541
|6853
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|354
|345
|475
|198
|373
|353
|127
|496
|410
|3131
|519
|165
|358
|316
|592
|360
|398
|193
|379
|3280
|6411
|Red W: 70.2/119
|324
|320
|403
|183
|302
|303
|116
|460
|382
|2793
|410
|157
|330
|298
|502
|334
|310
|164
|347
|2852
|5645
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|15
|1
|7
|9
|3
|17
|4
|2
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Jacuzzi
Course Layout