Makomanai Country Club - Moiwa Course
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6684 yards
Slope 134
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|72
|6684 yards
|72.6
|134
|Back/Black (W)
|72
|6684 yards
|79.1
|142
|Regular/Blue
|72
|6246 yards
|70.7
|128
|Regular/Blue (W)
|72
|6246 yards
|76.8
|137
|Forward/White (W)
|72
|5987 yards
|75.2
|134
|Forward/White
|72
|5987 yards
|69.4
|126
|Front1/Green
|72
|5523 yards
|67.3
|121
|Front1/Green (W)
|72
|5523 yards
|72.7
|129
|Front2
|72
|4774 yards
|64.0
|113
|Front2 (W)
|72
|4774 yards
|68.5
|120
Scorecard for Moiwa
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|359
|410
|212
|400
|537
|424
|155
|526
|304
|3327
|361
|514
|189
|425
|372
|608
|167
|366
|355
|3357
|6684
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|348
|391
|175
|354
|526
|389
|139
|480
|294
|3096
|345
|483
|168
|400
|354
|572
|153
|351
|338
|3164
|6260
|Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.0/121
|343
|381
|146
|351
|518
|374
|135
|460
|288
|2996
|325
|473
|160
|358
|347
|552
|147
|337
|327
|3026
|6022
|Red W: 70.2/119
|338
|366
|139
|347
|516
|362
|122
|453
|279
|2922
|317
|466
|143
|353
|340
|546
|141
|328
|322
|2956
|5878
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|18
|8
|12
|4
|10
|2
|14
|6
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Golf Season April - November
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
