Makomanai Country Club - Moiwa Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6684 yards
Slope 134
Rating 72.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 72 6684 yards 72.6 134
Back/Black (W) 72 6684 yards 79.1 142
Regular/Blue 72 6246 yards 70.7 128
Regular/Blue (W) 72 6246 yards 76.8 137
Forward/White (W) 72 5987 yards 75.2 134
Forward/White 72 5987 yards 69.4 126
Front1/Green 72 5523 yards 67.3 121
Front1/Green (W) 72 5523 yards 72.7 129
Front2 72 4774 yards 64.0 113
Front2 (W) 72 4774 yards 68.5 120
Scorecard
Scorecard for Moiwa
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 359 410 212 400 537 424 155 526 304 3327 361 514 189 425 372 608 167 366 355 3357 6684
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 348 391 175 354 526 389 139 480 294 3096 345 483 168 400 354 572 153 351 338 3164 6260
Yellow M: 70.0/120 W: 71.0/121 343 381 146 351 518 374 135 460 288 2996 325 473 160 358 347 552 147 337 327 3026 6022
Red W: 70.2/119 338 366 139 347 516 362 122 453 279 2922 317 466 143 353 340 546 141 328 322 2956 5878
Handicap 9 15 3 7 13 1 17 5 11 18 8 12 4 10 2 14 6 16
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Golf Season April - November

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

