Mangijo Country Club - South/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7195 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/Bent
|72
|7195 yards
|74.9
|131
|Black/Korai
|72
|6901 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue/Bent
|72
|6744 yards
|73.1
|123
|White/Bent
|72
|6506 yards
|72.1
|122
|Blue/Korai
|72
|6461 yards
|White/Korai
|72
|6181 yards
|Red/Bent (W)
|72
|5683 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red/Korai
|72
|5376 yards
Scorecard for South/West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|572
|391
|189
|585
|396
|420
|200
|400
|406
|3559
|394
|590
|442
|207
|446
|425
|190
|557
|385
|3636
|7195
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|519
|369
|176
|563
|368
|398
|185
|380
|384
|3342
|377
|552
|414
|170
|416
|414
|175
|519
|365
|3402
|6744
|White M: 72.1/122
|498
|369
|170
|535
|361
|374
|162
|360
|360
|3189
|350
|552
|414
|170
|416
|376
|175
|519
|345
|3317
|6506
|Red W: 70.2/119
|453
|348
|149
|475
|293
|318
|153
|275
|303
|2767
|280
|504
|360
|149
|361
|348
|175
|474
|265
|2916
|5683
|Handicap
|3
|11
|13
|1
|7
|15
|9
|17
|5
|10
|2
|12
|14
|16
|6
|8
|4
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout