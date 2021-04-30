Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Boso Country Club - Boso Golf Course West

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6600 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6600 yards 73.1 123
Champion (W) 72 6600 yards 74.1 125
Back 72 6285 yards 70.7 121
Back (W) 72 6285 yards 71.7 123
Regular 72 5937 yards 69.2 117
Regular (W) 72 5937 yards 70.2 119
Gold 72 5350 yards 66.1 111
Gold (W) 72 5350 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 368 333 199 565 461 358 547 167 350 3348 350 403 222 395 547 305 134 524 372 3252 6600
Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 348 324 180 538 438 347 522 152 334 3183 332 378 200 377 532 292 128 510 353 3102 6285
Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 325 299 170 508 417 327 500 140 315 3001 312 353 178 350 510 278 122 495 338 2936 5937
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 291 277 150 444 395 293 454 123 295 2722 296 326 134 335 456 263 100 430 288 2628 5350
Handicap 3 9 15 1 7 13 5 17 11 10 4 16 8 2 14 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Master, JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
