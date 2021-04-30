Boso Country Club - Boso Golf Course West
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6600 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6600 yards
|73.1
|123
|Champion (W)
|72
|6600 yards
|74.1
|125
|Back
|72
|6285 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back (W)
|72
|6285 yards
|71.7
|123
|Regular
|72
|5937 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular (W)
|72
|5937 yards
|70.2
|119
|Gold
|72
|5350 yards
|66.1
|111
|Gold (W)
|72
|5350 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|368
|333
|199
|565
|461
|358
|547
|167
|350
|3348
|350
|403
|222
|395
|547
|305
|134
|524
|372
|3252
|6600
|Back M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|348
|324
|180
|538
|438
|347
|522
|152
|334
|3183
|332
|378
|200
|377
|532
|292
|128
|510
|353
|3102
|6285
|Regular M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|325
|299
|170
|508
|417
|327
|500
|140
|315
|3001
|312
|353
|178
|350
|510
|278
|122
|495
|338
|2936
|5937
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|291
|277
|150
|444
|395
|293
|454
|123
|295
|2722
|296
|326
|134
|335
|456
|263
|100
|430
|288
|2628
|5350
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, Master, JCB, VISA, Saison, Diners, UC, DC, Nicos
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Course Layout