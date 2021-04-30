Yaita Country Club - Azami/Kikyo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6474 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6474 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|6248 yards
|70.0
|119
|Ladys (W)
|72
|5528 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Azami - Kikyo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|466
|343
|384
|153
|503
|400
|163
|354
|335
|3101
|398
|385
|193
|539
|343
|374
|189
|549
|403
|3373
|6474
|Regular M: 70.0/119
|451
|330
|360
|138
|493
|388
|147
|340
|372
|3019
|387
|372
|163
|523
|330
|362
|167
|533
|392
|3229
|6248
|Ladys W: 70.2/119
|429
|313
|313
|126
|406
|372
|138
|285
|319
|2701
|374
|270
|136
|479
|303
|279
|149
|483
|354
|2827
|5528
|Handicap
|5
|11
|13
|7
|1
|15
|9
|3
|17
|10
|12
|8
|2
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLockers
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
