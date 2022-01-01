Shiobara Country Club - North/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6741 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/M
|72
|6741 yards
|Full Back/S
|72
|6675 yards
|Back/M
|72
|6463 yards
|Back/S
|72
|6399 yards
|Reg/M
|72
|6279 yards
|Reg/S
|72
|6213 yards
|Ladies/M
|72
|5543 yards
|Ladies/S
|72
|5477 yards
Scorecard for Kita - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|415
|359
|172
|525
|415
|366
|194
|536
|427
|3409
|538
|167
|409
|355
|402
|340
|379
|172
|570
|3332
|6741
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|396
|342
|154
|508
|386
|359
|178
|519
|405
|3247
|516
|151
|391
|338
|402
|340
|379
|164
|537
|3218
|6465
|White M: 70.0/119
|396
|323
|154
|508
|386
|339
|176
|493
|385
|3160
|516
|151
|391
|322
|387
|322
|360
|154
|516
|3119
|6279
|Red W: 70.2/119
|346
|260
|154
|478
|336
|287
|120
|423
|335
|2739
|456
|151
|341
|282
|337
|303
|310
|154
|470
|2804
|5543
|Handicap
|3
|11
|7
|1
|13
|9
|15
|17
|5
|2
|8
|6
|10
|12
|4
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round
Architect Takeo Aiyama (1969)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout