Shiobara Country Club - North/Middle Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6741 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/M 72 6741 yards
Full Back/S 72 6675 yards
Back/M 72 6463 yards
Back/S 72 6399 yards
Reg/M 72 6279 yards
Reg/S 72 6213 yards
Ladies/M 72 5543 yards
Ladies/S 72 5477 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kita - Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 415 359 172 525 415 366 194 536 427 3409 538 167 409 355 402 340 379 172 570 3332 6741
Blue M: 70.7/121 396 342 154 508 386 359 178 519 405 3247 516 151 391 338 402 340 379 164 537 3218 6465
White M: 70.0/119 396 323 154 508 386 339 176 493 385 3160 516 151 391 322 387 322 360 154 516 3119 6279
Red W: 70.2/119 346 260 154 478 336 287 120 423 335 2739 456 151 341 282 337 303 310 154 470 2804 5543
Handicap 3 11 7 1 13 9 15 17 5 2 8 6 10 12 4 14 16 18
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round
Architect Takeo Aiyama (1969)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

