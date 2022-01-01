Shiobara Country Club - North/South Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 7039 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/M
|72
|7039 yards
|Full Back/S
|72
|6944 yards
|Back/M
|72
|6624 yards
|Back/S
|72
|6531 yards
|Reg/M
|72
|6378 yards
|Reg/S
|72
|6283 yards
|Ladies/M
|72
|5573 yards
|Ladies/S
|72
|5478 yards
Scorecard for Kita - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|415
|359
|172
|525
|415
|366
|194
|536
|427
|3409
|550
|438
|174
|403
|318
|214
|463
|570
|394
|3524
|6933
|Blue M: 73.0/122
|396
|342
|154
|508
|386
|359
|178
|519
|405
|3247
|519
|410
|156
|388
|374
|185
|434
|541
|372
|3379
|6626
|White M: 70.7/121
|396
|323
|154
|508
|386
|339
|176
|493
|385
|3160
|493
|380
|156
|368
|374
|185
|407
|516
|339
|3218
|6378
|Red W: 70.2/119
|346
|260
|154
|478
|336
|287
|120
|423
|335
|2739
|443
|332
|156
|318
|320
|158
|315
|467
|325
|2834
|5573
|Handicap
|3
|11
|7
|1
|13
|9
|15
|17
|5
|4
|10
|8
|12
|14
|16
|2
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round
Architect Takeo Aiyama (1969)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
