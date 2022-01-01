Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Mayflower Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7092 yards
Slope 133
Rating 73.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ 72 7092 yards 73.9 133
Champ (W) 72 7092 yards 81.1 146
Back 72 6717 yards 72.0 130
Back (W) 72 6717 yards 78.9 142
Front 72 6318 yards 67.7 122
Front (W) 72 6318 yards 73.7 131
Ladies 72 5423 yards 65.7 114
Ladies (W) 72 5423 yards 71.0 124
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mayflower Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Championship M: 74.9/131 388 525 426 167 421 419 384 236 594 3560 381 532 171 442 415 575 358 204 454 3532 7092
Back M: 73.1/123 366 505 394 147 404 395 368 214 568 3361 357 515 151 431 381 552 328 189 439 3343 6704
Front M: 70.7/121 339 475 365 128 388 370 345 181 553 3144 326 492 130 398 359 531 298 180 422 3136 6280
Ladies W: 67.1/113 236 433 341 109 317 281 303 140 499 2659 309 443 109 303 334 448 241 120 367 2674 5333
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 11 5 17 16 4 10 2 8 14 18 6 12
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Eiichi Motohashi (1992)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

