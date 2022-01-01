Mayflower Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7092 yards
Slope 133
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|7092 yards
|73.9
|133
|Champ (W)
|72
|7092 yards
|81.1
|146
|Back
|72
|6717 yards
|72.0
|130
|Back (W)
|72
|6717 yards
|78.9
|142
|Front
|72
|6318 yards
|67.7
|122
|Front (W)
|72
|6318 yards
|73.7
|131
|Ladies
|72
|5423 yards
|65.7
|114
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5423 yards
|71.0
|124
Scorecard for Mayflower Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Championship M: 74.9/131
|388
|525
|426
|167
|421
|419
|384
|236
|594
|3560
|381
|532
|171
|442
|415
|575
|358
|204
|454
|3532
|7092
|Back M: 73.1/123
|366
|505
|394
|147
|404
|395
|368
|214
|568
|3361
|357
|515
|151
|431
|381
|552
|328
|189
|439
|3343
|6704
|Front M: 70.7/121
|339
|475
|365
|128
|388
|370
|345
|181
|553
|3144
|326
|492
|130
|398
|359
|531
|298
|180
|422
|3136
|6280
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|236
|433
|341
|109
|317
|281
|303
|140
|499
|2659
|309
|443
|109
|303
|334
|448
|241
|120
|367
|2674
|5333
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|16
|4
|10
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Eiichi Motohashi (1992)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Course Layout