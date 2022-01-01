Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Shiobara Country Club - South/Middle Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6962 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/M 72 6962 yards
Full Back/M 72 6849 yards
Back/M 72 6597 yards
Back/S 72 6484 yards
Reg/M 72 6337 yards
Reg/S 72 6224 yards
Ladies/M 72 5638 yards
Ladies/S 72 5525 yards
Scorecard for Minami - Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 550 438 174 403 318 214 463 570 394 3524 538 167 409 355 402 340 379 172 570 3332 6856
Blue M: 70.7/121 519 410 156 388 374 185 434 541 372 3379 516 151 391 338 402 340 379 164 537 3218 6597
White M: 70.0/119 443 332 156 318 320 158 315 467 325 2834 516 151 391 322 387 322 360 154 516 3119 5953
Red W: 71.7/123 443 332 156 318 320 158 315 467 325 2834 456 151 341 282 337 303 310 154 470 2804 5638
Handicap 4 10 8 12 14 16 2 6 18 11 13 15 9 1 17 3 7 5
Par 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

