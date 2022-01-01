Shiobara Country Club - South/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6962 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/M
|72
|6962 yards
|Full Back/M
|72
|6849 yards
|Back/M
|72
|6597 yards
|Back/S
|72
|6484 yards
|Reg/M
|72
|6337 yards
|Reg/S
|72
|6224 yards
|Ladies/M
|72
|5638 yards
|Ladies/S
|72
|5525 yards
Scorecard for Minami - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|550
|438
|174
|403
|318
|214
|463
|570
|394
|3524
|538
|167
|409
|355
|402
|340
|379
|172
|570
|3332
|6856
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|519
|410
|156
|388
|374
|185
|434
|541
|372
|3379
|516
|151
|391
|338
|402
|340
|379
|164
|537
|3218
|6597
|White M: 70.0/119
|443
|332
|156
|318
|320
|158
|315
|467
|325
|2834
|516
|151
|391
|322
|387
|322
|360
|154
|516
|3119
|5953
|Red W: 71.7/123
|443
|332
|156
|318
|320
|158
|315
|467
|325
|2834
|456
|151
|341
|282
|337
|303
|310
|154
|470
|2804
|5638
|Handicap
|4
|10
|8
|12
|14
|16
|2
|6
|18
|11
|13
|15
|9
|1
|17
|3
|7
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, Diners, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
