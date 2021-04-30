Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Yaita Country Club - Rindo/Azami Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6279 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6279 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 6069 yards 70.0 119
Ladys (W) 72 5291 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Rindo - Azami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 485 343 408 149 346 299 536 197 415 3178 466 343 384 153 503 400 163 354 335 3101 6279
Regular M: 70.0/119 462 330 397 138 336 289 525 175 398 3050 451 330 360 138 493 388 147 340 372 3019 6069
Ladys W: 67.1/113 444 298 359 113 250 282 414 133 297 2590 429 313 313 126 406 372 138 285 319 2701 5291
Handicap 5 11 1 7 13 15 3 9 17 10 2 8 12 14 4 16 18 6
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No, soft spikes only
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Facilities

Lockers

Be the first to leave a review

