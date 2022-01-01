Shin Tokyo Tomin Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 31
Length 1965 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Left
|31
|1965 yards
|Back/Right
|31
|1939 yards
|Rel/Left
|31
|1841 yards
|Rel/Right
|31
|1821 yards
Scorecard for Shin Tokyo Tomin Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 30.5/99
|157
|150
|302
|131
|482
|142
|199
|103
|299
|1965
|1965
|Regular M: 28.2/96 W: 29.1/97
|142
|147
|286
|126
|472
|134
|160
|98
|276
|1841
|1841
|Handicap
|2
|3
|7
|8
|1
|5
|4
|9
|6
|Par
|3
|3
|4
|3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|31
|31
Course Details
Year Built 1955
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Jackets with a collar & no jeans please.
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout