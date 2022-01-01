Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Shin Tokyo Tomin Golf Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 31
Length 1965 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Left 31 1965 yards
Back/Right 31 1939 yards
Rel/Left 31 1841 yards
Rel/Right 31 1821 yards
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 30.5/99 157 150 302 131 482 142 199 103 299 1965 1965
Regular M: 28.2/96 W: 29.1/97 142 147 286 126 472 134 160 98 276 1841 1841
Handicap 2 3 7 8 1 5 4 9 6
Par 3 3 4 3 5 3 3 3 4 31 31

Course Details

Year Built 1955
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Jackets with a collar & no jeans please.

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

