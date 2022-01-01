Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Kawaguchi Public Golf Course

Holes 12
Type Public
Par 47
Length 3586 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
MG 47 3586 yards
SG 47 3461 yards
Scorecard for Kawaguchi Public Golf Ground
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 69.2/117 475 345 285 290 285 251 485 160 305 2881 115 385 205 475 345 285 290 285 251 2636 5517
Yellow W: 67.1/113 455 340 280 285 280 246 470 145 290 2791 110 365 195 455 340 280 285 280 246 2556 5347
Handicap 3 1 11 13 5 15 7 17 9 4 2 12 14 6 16 8 18 10
Par 5 4 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 37 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 4 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 1954
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

