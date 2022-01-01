Kawaguchi Public Golf Course
About
Holes 12
Type Public
Par 47
Length 3586 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|MG
|47
|3586 yards
|SG
|47
|3461 yards
Scorecard for Kawaguchi Public Golf Ground
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 69.2/117
|475
|345
|285
|290
|285
|251
|485
|160
|305
|2881
|115
|385
|205
|475
|345
|285
|290
|285
|251
|2636
|5517
|Yellow W: 67.1/113
|455
|340
|280
|285
|280
|246
|470
|145
|290
|2791
|110
|365
|195
|455
|340
|280
|285
|280
|246
|2556
|5347
|Handicap
|3
|1
|11
|13
|5
|15
|7
|17
|9
|4
|2
|12
|14
|6
|16
|8
|18
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|37
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1954
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
