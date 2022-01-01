Tomiya Public Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 4910 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mid
|70
|4910 yards
Scorecard for Tomiya Public Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 63.9/103 W: 64.9/105
|475
|421
|112
|275
|350
|121
|290
|281
|111
|2436
|313
|452
|290
|152
|440
|123
|270
|104
|330
|2474
|4910
|Handicap
|11
|9
|17
|5
|1
|7
|15
|3
|13
|14
|2
|10
|8
|12
|6
|16
|18
|4
|Par
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|35
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Course Layout