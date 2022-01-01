Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Tomiya Public Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 70
Length 4910 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mid 70 4910 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tomiya Public Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 63.9/103 W: 64.9/105 475 421 112 275 350 121 290 281 111 2436 313 452 290 152 440 123 270 104 330 2474 4910
Handicap 11 9 17 5 1 7 15 3 13 14 2 10 8 12 6 16 18 4
Par 5 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 3 35 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 3 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1969
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tomiya CC
Tomiya Country Club
Tomiya, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Morinomiyako GC
Morinomiyako Golf Club
Taiwa, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Classic GC: #5
Sendai Classic Golf Club
Tomiya, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiwa GC: #14
Taiwa Golf Club
Taiwa, Miyagi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Osato GC: #2
Osato Golf Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi Parktown GC
Izumi Parktown Golf Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rifu GC
Rifu Golf Club
Rifu, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananomori GC
Hananomori Golf Club
Ōhira, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Kokusai CC
Matsushima Kokusai Country Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Osato: #5
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Osato Course
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Sendai: #7
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Sendai Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Matsushima: #4
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Matsushima Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me