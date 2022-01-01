Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Izumi Parktown Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6851 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/AG 72 6851 yards 72.9 132
Back/AG (W) 72 6851 yards 79.6 139
Back/BG 72 6650 yards 71.3 129
Back/BG (W) 72 6650 yards 78.4 135
Regular/AG 72 6444 yards 70.7 130
Regular/AG (W) 72 6444 yards 77.4 136
Regular/BG 72 6243 yards 69.4 128
Regular/BG (W) 72 6243 yards 75.9 134
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Izumi Parktown Sports Garden
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.9/132 424 412 190 376 540 164 413 372 551 3442 382 518 191 387 436 190 399 357 549 3409 6851
Regular M: 70.7/130 411 401 186 371 513 156 395 356 551 3340 369 513 176 374 423 164 395 355 541 3310 6650
Women W: 72.0/126 391 374 161 353 487 140 369 337 532 3144 350 495 148 345 398 146 366 339 512 3099 6243
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 11 17 5 10 4 18 8 2 16 12 14 6
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC / NICOS / AMEX / DINERS / JCB / VISA / Master / MI / Nissenren
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

