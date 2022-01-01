Izumi Parktown Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6851 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/AG
|72
|6851 yards
|72.9
|132
|Back/AG (W)
|72
|6851 yards
|79.6
|139
|Back/BG
|72
|6650 yards
|71.3
|129
|Back/BG (W)
|72
|6650 yards
|78.4
|135
|Regular/AG
|72
|6444 yards
|70.7
|130
|Regular/AG (W)
|72
|6444 yards
|77.4
|136
|Regular/BG
|72
|6243 yards
|69.4
|128
|Regular/BG (W)
|72
|6243 yards
|75.9
|134
Scorecard for Izumi Parktown Sports Garden
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.9/132
|424
|412
|190
|376
|540
|164
|413
|372
|551
|3442
|382
|518
|191
|387
|436
|190
|399
|357
|549
|3409
|6851
|Regular M: 70.7/130
|411
|401
|186
|371
|513
|156
|395
|356
|551
|3340
|369
|513
|176
|374
|423
|164
|395
|355
|541
|3310
|6650
|Women W: 72.0/126
|391
|374
|161
|353
|487
|140
|369
|337
|532
|3144
|350
|495
|148
|345
|398
|146
|366
|339
|512
|3099
|6243
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|18
|8
|2
|16
|12
|14
|6
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC / NICOS / AMEX / DINERS / JCB / VISA / Master / MI / Nissenren
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
