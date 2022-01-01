Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Morinomiyako Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7231 yards
Slope 135
Rating 74.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7231 yards 74.6 135
Back 72 6721 yards 72.0 134
Reg 72 6286 yards 69.9 131
Reg (W) 72 6286 yards 76.6 140
Front 72 5852 yards 68.0 124
Front (W) 72 5852 yards 73.8 133
Ladies 72 4867 yards 68.4 120
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Morinomiyako Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 74.6/135 438 412 204 570 394 470 175 371 563 3597 404 558 202 395 421 428 470 233 523 3634 7231
Back M: 72.0/134 417 377 174 535 363 448 153 327 528 3322 384 531 162 369 391 403 442 213 504 3399 6721
Regular M: 69.9/131 W: 76.6/140 400 366 154 494 347 407 138 316 493 3115 372 509 143 346 354 386 400 177 484 3171 6286
Front M: 68.0/124 W: 73.8/133 352 350 136 475 321 358 122 273 472 2859 352 486 120 322 338 386 364 151 474 2993 5852
Ladies W: 68.4/120 305 301 110 417 285 265 100 265 403 2451 274 423 90 272 303 279 296 126 353 2416 4867
Handicap 3 9 15 7 13 1 17 5 11 4 10 16 14 8 2 6 12 18
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, MASTER, UFJ, Diners, Nicos, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

