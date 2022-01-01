Morinomiyako Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7231 yards
Slope 135
Rating 74.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7231 yards
|74.6
|135
|Back
|72
|6721 yards
|72.0
|134
|Reg
|72
|6286 yards
|69.9
|131
|Reg (W)
|72
|6286 yards
|76.6
|140
|Front
|72
|5852 yards
|68.0
|124
|Front (W)
|72
|5852 yards
|73.8
|133
|Ladies
|72
|4867 yards
|68.4
|120
Scorecard for Morinomiyako Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.6/135
|438
|412
|204
|570
|394
|470
|175
|371
|563
|3597
|404
|558
|202
|395
|421
|428
|470
|233
|523
|3634
|7231
|Back M: 72.0/134
|417
|377
|174
|535
|363
|448
|153
|327
|528
|3322
|384
|531
|162
|369
|391
|403
|442
|213
|504
|3399
|6721
|Regular M: 69.9/131 W: 76.6/140
|400
|366
|154
|494
|347
|407
|138
|316
|493
|3115
|372
|509
|143
|346
|354
|386
|400
|177
|484
|3171
|6286
|Front M: 68.0/124 W: 73.8/133
|352
|350
|136
|475
|321
|358
|122
|273
|472
|2859
|352
|486
|120
|322
|338
|386
|364
|151
|474
|2993
|5852
|Ladies W: 68.4/120
|305
|301
|110
|417
|285
|265
|100
|265
|403
|2451
|274
|423
|90
|272
|303
|279
|296
|126
|353
|2416
|4867
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|7
|13
|1
|17
|5
|11
|4
|10
|16
|14
|8
|2
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round. Closed when it snows.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC, UC, MASTER, UFJ, Diners, Nicos, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
