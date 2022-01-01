Taiwa Golf Club

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6092 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6092 yards
Regular 72 5759 yards
Ladies 72 4411 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Miya Hill 36 Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 329 498 369 306 121 343 352 187 487 2992 338 147 458 523 325 148 320 506 335 3100 6092
White M: 69.2/117 301 485 354 287 121 317 331 177 460 2833 321 125 441 501 310 133 300 483 312 2926 5759
Red W: 66.9/109 204 368 202 209 102 262 295 117 387 2146 236 108 353 386 241 93 249 379 220 2265 4411
Handicap 11 5 7 15 17 9 1 13 3 10 18 4 2 8 16 14 6 12
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

