Taiwa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6092 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6092 yards
|Regular
|72
|5759 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4411 yards
Scorecard for Miya Hill 36 Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|329
|498
|369
|306
|121
|343
|352
|187
|487
|2992
|338
|147
|458
|523
|325
|148
|320
|506
|335
|3100
|6092
|White M: 69.2/117
|301
|485
|354
|287
|121
|317
|331
|177
|460
|2833
|321
|125
|441
|501
|310
|133
|300
|483
|312
|2926
|5759
|Red W: 66.9/109
|204
|368
|202
|209
|102
|262
|295
|117
|387
|2146
|236
|108
|353
|386
|241
|93
|249
|379
|220
|2265
|4411
|Handicap
|11
|5
|7
|15
|17
|9
|1
|13
|3
|10
|18
|4
|2
|8
|16
|14
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, Mastercard, Diners Club, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout