Tomiya Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6616 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6616 yards
|71.8
|Regular
|72
|6208 yards
|Front
|72
|5881 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4711 yards
Scorecard for Tomiya Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|410
|152
|370
|518
|373
|349
|182
|391
|530
|3275
|391
|353
|412
|411
|157
|488
|179
|342
|511
|3244
|6519
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|392
|149
|356
|496
|357
|340
|160
|366
|487
|3103
|370
|340
|397
|394
|148
|471
|164
|324
|475
|3083
|6186
|Red W: 70.2/119
|383
|130
|344
|495
|335
|328
|148
|351
|467
|2981
|355
|336
|307
|351
|140
|446
|157
|319
|469
|2880
|5861
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|7
|13
|17
|5
|11
|10
|16
|4
|2
|14
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1963)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
