Tomiya Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6616 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6616 yards 71.8
Regular 72 6208 yards
Front 72 5881 yards
Ladies 72 4711 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tomiya Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 410 152 370 518 373 349 182 391 530 3275 391 353 412 411 157 488 179 342 511 3244 6519
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 392 149 356 496 357 340 160 366 487 3103 370 340 397 394 148 471 164 324 475 3083 6186
Red W: 70.2/119 383 130 344 495 335 328 148 351 467 2981 355 336 307 351 140 446 157 319 469 2880 5861
Handicap 3 15 9 1 7 13 17 5 11 10 16 4 2 14 8 6 18 12
Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1963)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Tomiya Public Course
Tomiya Public Course
Tomiya, Miyagi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Morinomiyako GC
Morinomiyako Golf Club
Taiwa, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sendai Classic GC: #5
Sendai Classic Golf Club
Tomiya, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiwa GC: #14
Taiwa Golf Club
Taiwa, Miyagi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Osato GC: #2
Osato Golf Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Izumi Parktown GC
Izumi Parktown Golf Club
Sendai, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Rifu GC
Rifu Golf Club
Rifu, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananomori GC
Hananomori Golf Club
Ōhira, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Kokusai CC
Matsushima Kokusai Country Club
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Osato: #5
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Osato Course
Osato, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Sendai: #7
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Sendai Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsushima Chisan CC - Matsushima: #4
Matsushima Chisan Country Club - Matsushima Course
Matsushima, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
