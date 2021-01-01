Hayakita Country Club - South Wing
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6941 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|6941 yards
|BT
|72
|6447 yards
|RT
|72
|5853 yards
|FT
|72
|5087 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass Grass
Greens Pen Cross Grass
Golf Season April 10th - November 14th
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Diners, Saison, Nissenren
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout