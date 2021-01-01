Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Hayakita Country Club - South Wing

Holes 18
Type
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6941 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
CT 72 6941 yards
BT 72 6447 yards
RT 72 5853 yards
FT 72 5087 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Fairways Kentucky Bluegrass Grass
Greens Pen Cross Grass
Golf Season April 10th - November 14th

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, Diners, Saison, Nissenren
Fivesomes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

