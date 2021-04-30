Arima Fuji Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Arima Fuji Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 71.3/123
|500
|444
|433
|184
|338
|385
|382
|192
|495
|3353
|491
|395
|375
|161
|485
|425
|362
|194
|402
|3290
|6643
|White M: 70.2/120
|488
|434
|419
|171
|320
|377
|373
|183
|481
|3246
|475
|387
|363
|153
|472
|407
|350
|185
|387
|3179
|6425
|Red M: 68.0/119 W: 72.4/118
|421
|299
|389
|139
|289
|328
|342
|170
|418
|2795
|413
|297
|325
|121
|401
|336
|262
|148
|347
|2650
|5445
|Handicap
|7
|1
|3
|17
|15
|5
|11
|13
|9
|10
|4
|12
|18
|6
|2
|14
|16
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
