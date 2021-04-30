Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Arima Fuji Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Arima Fuji Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 71.3/123 500 444 433 184 338 385 382 192 495 3353 491 395 375 161 485 425 362 194 402 3290 6643
White M: 70.2/120 488 434 419 171 320 377 373 183 481 3246 475 387 363 153 472 407 350 185 387 3179 6425
Red M: 68.0/119 W: 72.4/118 421 299 389 139 289 328 342 170 418 2795 413 297 325 121 401 336 262 148 347 2650 5445
Handicap 7 1 3 17 15 5 11 13 9 10 4 12 18 6 2 14 16 8
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

