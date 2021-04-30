Ashikaga Country Club - Hikoma Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6273 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6273 yards
|Back/B
|72
|6234 yards
|Regular/A
|72
|5940 yards
|Regular/B
|72
|5831 yards
Scorecard for Hikoma
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|481
|131
|259
|393
|626
|262
|156
|398
|367
|3073
|475
|146
|299
|163
|415
|298
|398
|519
|443
|3156
|6229
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|468
|125
|256
|378
|607
|243
|147
|379
|339
|2942
|465
|136
|288
|148
|405
|279
|385
|501
|411
|3018
|5960
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|453
|119
|242
|368
|592
|224
|137
|369
|309
|2813
|459
|121
|278
|131
|399
|274
|379
|458
|391
|2890
|5703
|Handicap
|11
|13
|9
|5
|1
|17
|15
|3
|7
|12
|14
|16
|8
|4
|18
|10
|6
|2
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
